Premier League stats: Pochettino, Deeney, Dyche, Tosun, Ayew

Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney - a man who loves a landmark fixture for Watford

Swansea thumped West Ham, Leicester found a late leveller and West Brom were beaten again.

After another gripping Saturday in the Premier League, here are some of the best stats for you to mull over...

  • Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino became the 19th manager to collect 100 Premier League wins as they beat Huddersfield. Pochettino is the first non-European to reach the landmark.
  • Pochettino reached 100 Premier League wins as a manager in 197 games - the joint-sixth quickest alongside Kenny Dalglish. Only Jose Mourinho (142), Alex Ferguson (162), Arsene Wenger (179), Rafael Benitez (181) and Claudio Ranieri (187) reached it in fewer.
  • Troy Deeney scored in what was his 300th league appearance for Watford as they beat West Brom - he also scored on his 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th for the club.
  • Burnley beat Everton - the first time they have won a Premier League game after going behind under Sean Dyche (61 games - W1 D12 L48).
  • Cenk Tosun is the 10th Turkish player to score in the Premier League and the first to do so since Jem Karacan on 4th May 2013 (for Reading v Fulham), 1764 days ago. Muzzy Izzet (34) is the top-scoring Turkish player in Premier League history.
  • Swansea City have scored 20 of their 21 Premier League penalties; with Jordan Ayew's spot-kick against West Ham their first in the competition since December 2016 v Sunderland.
  • Of teams to have taken at least five penalties in the Premier League, Swansea City have the best success rate (95%).
  • Andy King became just the fourth Swansea player to score on his first Premier League start for the club, after Andre Ayew, Michu and Leroy Lita.

