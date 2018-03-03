Dundee: Club responds to reports over financial fears

Dundee's board has moved to allay fears over the financial future of the club.

After Dundee revealed a loss of £354,000 for year 2016-17 in their accounts on Friday, a national newspaper said on Saturday that the club were "on the brink".

"To claim the club are 'on the brink' is completely untrue and a bizarre spin on the statement released along with the accounts," a Dens statement read.

The release also reaffirmed the commitment of the club's directors.