Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Albion
Venue: Stair Park

Stranraer v Albion Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers27177355253058
2Ayr26173670323854
3Arbroath26126851381342
4Alloa2612684031942
5Stranraer27115114250-838
6East Fife27103143847-933
7Airdrieonians2688103445-1132
8Forfar2774163255-2325
9Albion2565144760-1323
10Queen's Park2757153157-2622
