East Fife v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|27
|17
|7
|3
|55
|25
|30
|58
|2
|Ayr
|26
|17
|3
|6
|70
|32
|38
|54
|3
|Arbroath
|26
|12
|6
|8
|51
|38
|13
|42
|4
|Alloa
|26
|12
|6
|8
|40
|31
|9
|42
|5
|Stranraer
|27
|11
|5
|11
|42
|50
|-8
|38
|6
|East Fife
|27
|10
|3
|14
|38
|47
|-9
|33
|7
|Airdrieonians
|26
|8
|8
|10
|34
|45
|-11
|32
|8
|Forfar
|27
|7
|4
|16
|32
|55
|-23
|25
|9
|Albion
|25
|6
|5
|14
|47
|60
|-13
|23
|10
|Queen's Park
|27
|5
|7
|15
|31
|57
|-26
|22
