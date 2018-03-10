Scottish Championship
Falkirk15:00Morton
Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Scotland

Falkirk v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 10Sibbald
  • 21Blair
  • 42Robson
  • 14Longridge
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 6McKee
  • 7Taiwo
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
  • 45Welsh

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 12Tidser
  • 14Harkins
  • 3Murdoch
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 18Baird
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 7Oliver
  • 16Strapp
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan
  • 25Ross
  • 26Iredale
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match report to follow.

Saturday 10th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren26183547281957
2Livingston26147543271649
3Morton26118736241241
4Dundee Utd2312473128340
5Dunfermline2598839281135
6Queen of Sth259883834435
7Inverness CT2486103030030
8Falkirk2679102839-1130
9Dumbarton2449111531-1621
10Brechin2504211856-384
View full Scottish Championship table

