Scottish Championship
St Mirren15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Paisley 2021 Stadium, Scotland

St Mirren v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 18Flynn
  • 11Smith
  • 27Mullen
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 9Sutton
  • 15Baird
  • 16McShane
  • 21Stewart
  • 26Hill
  • 29Hippolyte

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 12Armstrong
  • 31Beadling
  • 26Vincent
  • 28Craigen
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 5Morris
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 16Ryan
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match report to follow.

Saturday 10th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren26183547281957
2Livingston26147543271649
3Morton26118736241241
4Dundee Utd2312473128340
5Dunfermline2598839281135
6Queen of Sth259883834435
7Inverness CT2486103030030
8Falkirk2679102839-1130
9Dumbarton2449111531-1621
10Brechin2504211856-384
View full Scottish Championship table

