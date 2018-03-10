Scottish Championship
Dumbarton15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Your Radio 103FM Stadium, Scotland

Dumbarton v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 4Dowie
  • 15Hill
  • 22Dick
  • 23Russell
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 21Handling
  • 9Stewart
  • 24Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 27Nade
  • 30Wilson
  • 31Burt

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 10Thomas
  • 14Jacobs
  • 12Thomson
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie
  • 9Lyle

Substitutes

  • 6Cameron
  • 8Rankin
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 18Fergusson
  • 23Beerman
  • 34Lyle
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match report to follow.

Saturday 10th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren26183547281957
2Livingston26147543271649
3Morton26118736241241
4Dundee Utd2312473128340
5Dunfermline2598839281135
6Queen of Sth259883834435
7Inverness CT2486103030030
8Falkirk2679102839-1130
9Dumbarton2449111531-1621
10Brechin2504211856-384
View full Scottish Championship table

