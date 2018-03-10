National League
Sutton United15:00Solihull Moors
Venue: Borough Sports Ground

Sutton United v Solihull Moors

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield35208748361268
2Sutton United36199856391766
3Aldershot361712757381963
4Tranmere361710957372061
5Boreham Wood351612750331760
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3615101161451655
9Ebbsfleet36141394741655
10Bromley3414101056411552
11Dag & Red35149125445951
12Maidenhead United351211124948147
13Eastleigh361015115358-545
14Gateshead341014104236644
15Woking36127174455-1143
16Leyton Orient35119154248-642
17Halifax35912143646-1039
18Maidstone United35912144255-1339
19Hartlepool35910163952-1337
20Barrow33812134045-536
21Solihull Moors3497183549-1434
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3569203260-2827
24Guiseley35510203066-3625
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired