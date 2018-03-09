Huddersfield Town v Swansea City

These mangers last faced each other in May, with Carlos Carvalhal's Sheffield Wednesday side beaten by David Wagner's Huddersfield in a play-off semi-final

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield will check on the fitness of midfielders Aaron Mooy and Alex Pritchard ahead of the visit of Swansea.

Elias Kachunga remains a long-term absentee for the Terriers with medial ligament damage.

Renato Sanches remains sidelined as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring problem.

Leon Britton has a slight back issue but he is the Swans' only new injury concern.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "A big game that marks the start of a key run for Huddersfield.

"After Swansea, it is Crystal Palace and then Newcastle - three in a row that will see David Wagner send his Terriers out with bite, rather than merely to defend their territory as against Spurs last weekend and when taking on most of the 'big dogs' this season.

"Swansea's approach has been to attack ever since Carlos Carvalhal took charge at the end of December.

"It's working too. Over his nine Premier League games, the Swans are fifth in the form table and looking good to stay up.

"The loquacious Portuguese is winning lots of friends with his affable nature - but even more by winning games."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on the fight for survival: "When we came to the club everything was burning.

"The first thing we had to do was put water on the fire because you have a big fire around you... We are still focused on trying to make the fire disappear. In this moment, it's much better - we've used a lot of water.

"It's like that when there's a fire in the forest. Sometimes the fire can appear again if you don't care about your position in the forest."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield are finding things more difficult at the moment and I still worry about how much of a threat they pose because their standard 4-5-1 formation does not see many men getting forward.

The question is, do they change things and go for it a bit more because they are playing Swansea? I don't think they will.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield have lost only one of their last six home league games against Swansea (W4, D1), though it was in the most recent meeting (in League One in 2008).

The Swans are looking to do the league double over Huddersfield for the first time since 1992-93, when they were in the third tier together.

Carlos Carvalhal won four of six games against David Wagner's Huddersfield whilst in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

However, his Owls side were eliminated by the Terriers on penalties in last season's Championship play-off semi-finals (both games ended in draws).

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield haven't won back-to-back home league games since November.

The Terriers have gone eight league matches without a clean sheet.

They have failed to score in 15 different Premier League games this season, more than any other side.

Steve Mounie has scored four goals in his last seven games for Huddersfield in all competitions, as many as he'd netted in his previous 16 for the club.

Swansea City

Since Carlos Carvalhal was appointed as Swansea manager he has lost just twice in 15 games in all competitions (W8, D5).

Swansea have won only three of their 19 Premier League away fixtures versus promoted opposition (D4, L12).

Tammy Abraham's brace against Swansea in October last year was the last time he scored in the Premier League.

Jordan Ayew has scored in his last two appearances for Swansea in all competitions - he's never previously scored in three in a row in English football.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.