West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has scored Leicester's last three Premier League away goals

TEAM NEWS

West Brom are expected to be without Gareth Barry as he is struggling to overcome a knee problem.

Injured trio Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Daniel Sturridge all remain on the sidelines.

Leicester defender Daniel Amartey is out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury last week, with Danny Simpson likely to replace him.

Shinji Okazaki has recovered from a knee problem that has kept him out of the Foxes' last four matches.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "While there continues to be speculation over the future of Alan Pardew the consensus is almost universal about West Bromwich Albion's fate this season.

"Eight points from safety with nine matches remaining, the Baggies somehow have to undergo an astonishing improvement if they are to avoid relegation.

"Leicester, despite their indifferent results of late, have an excellent record at The Hawthorns.

"Jamie Vardy scored in each of their three previous Premier League victories at West Brom, all of them winning goals, so he and Leicester will fancy their chances of inflicting another defeat on the Premier League's bottom side."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "In their last game they [West Brom] played well with a lot of chances. It will be tough because they play with a good intensity."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't know what has happened to West Brom, who used to be a team that were very difficult to play against - there is a stench of relegation around The Hawthorns and the Baggies players seem to have accepted their fate.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won all three of their previous Premier League visits to West Brom - they have only won more times away to Manchester City and Tottenham (four wins each)

The side hosting this fixture has never won in seven previous Premier League occasions, with the away side registering five wins and two encounters being drawn.

This is most played fixture in Premier League history without a single win for the home side.

The reverse fixture last October ended in a 1-1 draw. It was Craig Shakespeare's final match as Leicester boss.

West Brom

West Brom have lost their last five Premier League games, their worst run since a seven-game winless run between February and April 2003. They were relegated from the top flight that season.

The Baggies have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions this term, and have gained just one point after falling behind.

Alan Pardew has lost 31 and won only seven of his last 53 matches as a Premier League boss.

If Premier League games ended at half-time West Brom would be 13 points better off.

West Brom's Premier League top scorers this season are Jay Rodriguez and Solomon Rondon, both with four goals.

Leicester

Leicester are winless in five league matches, losing two of them and drawing on the other three occasions.

The Foxes have scored exactly once in each of these five games.

They are also without a win in their last five away league fixtures, losing four of those matches.

Leicester have kept two Premier League clean sheets away from home this season - no side has fewer.

The Foxes are yet to beat a side that began the day of that fixture in the relegation zone, drawing three times and losing one.

The next goal scored by Leicester will be their 3,000th in the top flight.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 36% Probability of away win: 36%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.