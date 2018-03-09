Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Ramiro Funes Mori is in line for a return to the Everton first team after 11 months out with a knee injury.

TEAM NEWS

Everton are boosted by the return of defenders Phil Jagielka and Ramiro Funes Mori from injury.

Ashley Williams is suspended after his sending off at Burnley last weekend, and Eliaquim Mangala is out for the season with a knee problem.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns for their visit to Goodison Park.

Ezequiel Schelotto has been cleared to play after being forced off with concussion last time out against Arsenal.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "The mood of these two clubs heading into this one is contrasting. Brighton are unbeaten in seven league and cup games, and have 34 points on the board, while a run of two wins from 11 top-flight matches has well and truly ended Sam Allardyce's honeymoon period on Merseyside.

"The Everton boss will be relieved to be back at Goodison Park, where the Blues have only lost one of their last nine, for what he calls their "bread and butter".

"He will be more than aware of the questions many have asked of his team and that the natives are more than restless and will want a positive reaction.

"That will be easier said than done against a team with real confidence and momentum, and with one of the league's in-form strikers in Glenn Murray.

"Chris Hughton has embraced the challenge for new records and standards, and Brighton's first win at Goodison is the latest in his sights."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "This is the best form we've been in this season - but the next game is always the toughest. We're in a position where the changes between a few games can make a big difference.

"What we've done here is tried to build something. We have players who have been here a while and we've recruited well too. We've brought in good types who have added to us. We haven't changed what we do on the pitch dramatically either."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Toffees are usually a lot stronger at home, which is why I am backing them here, despite Brighton's impressive recent form.

The Seagulls have got a seven-point cushion between them and the bottom three but, looking at their run-in, I think they might need it, because it is very tough.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost just twice to Brighton in 12 previous meetings.

They have never lost against the Seagulls in five previous games at Goodison Park (W3, D2).

Everton

Everton have lost just once in their last nine matches at home in the Premier League (W6, D2).

However, they have registered just two victories in their last 11 games in total (D3, L6).

After picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in Sam Allardyce's first four games in charge (W3, D1), the Toffees have earned just nine from the last 33 available (W2, D3, L6).

The Toffees have suffered 19 defeats in all competitions in 2017-18, their most in a single season since 21 losses in 2005-06.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's victory over Arsenal stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games (W5, D2).

They haven't won away from home in the Premier League since a 1-0 win over Swansea at the start of November, a run of eight games (D3, L5).

After a run of six away league games without a goal, Brighton have opened the scoring in their last two on the road. However, they've ended up drawing both games 1-1.

Glenn Murray has seven Premier League goals this calendar year - only Mohamed Salah (eight) and Sergio Aguero (nine) have more in 2018.

Murray has eight goals in 10 games in all competitions.

Pascal Gross has eight Premier League assists this season - the only players with better records are Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Manchester City trio Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.