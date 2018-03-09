Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Willian has had a hand in 16 goals in his last 17 Chelsea starts in all competitions, scoring 11 goals, and providing five assists

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea could be boosted by N'Golo Kante's return after he missed out last weekend because of illness.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is a doubt, whilst David Luiz has suffered a setback as he struggles to overcome a knee injury.

Crystal Palace will hand late fitness tests to Wilfried Zaha and Mamadou Sakho, who are back in training after respective knee and calf injuries.

Loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah is available after being ineligible against parent club Manchester United on Monday.

Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Yohan Cabaye, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jason Puncheon, Bakary Sako, Connor Wickham and Julian Speroni are all still sidelined

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Things are looking grim for both clubs.

"The anaemic defeats against the Manchester clubs have left Chelsea badly trailing in the chase for a Champions League place. They'll probably have to win it to get back in it. With Barcelona in midweek, the team may be weakened for this and focus blurred.

"Palace, with so many injuries and tired limbs, ran out of steam against Manchester United. Their performances have deserved more points of late. Anything here will be a bonus.

"Don't rule them out. If Chelsea are still in the doldrums over Antonio Conte's future they'll be in danger of losing three successive top-flight home London derbies to the same opposition for the first time since Arsenal did it in April 1974. Improbable, but not impossible."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on Chelsea's recent poor form: "Normally when you come against a team not having the best of times, that can be a very dangerous time to play them. They have fantastic players and are a brilliantly run club, a powerful club.

"We can only hope that we can reproduce the recent performances against similar opponents, and give them as good a game as we did against Spurs and [Manchester] United."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea have had a bad couple of weeks, losing twice in Manchester to United and City, but I am expecting them to be much improved on their return to Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost their last two league games against Crystal Palace - the last side to beat them on three consecutive occasions were Liverpool, who recorded four successive top-flight wins against the Blues between 2010 and 2012.

Palace have won back-to-back league games at Stamford Bridge after failing to win any of their first 13 top-flight matches at the ground (D5, L8).

Roy Hodgson and Antonio Conte were in the opposite dugouts when England played Italy in a friendly in March 2015. It finished 1-1, with Andros Townsend, now of Crystal Palace, scoring England's equaliser.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won only four of their 15 competitive fixtures in 2018, with six of those matches ending in draws and five being losses.

They have lost four of their last five league games; as many defeats as in their previous 30 matches.

The Blues have won 12 and lost only one of their last 19 home league matches in all competitions.

Antonio Conte's men have kept five clean sheets in their last six Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard has scored 68 Premier League goals for Chelsea, one short of equalling Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's tally. Only Frank Lampard (147) and Didier Drogba (104) have scored more.

Chelsea are in danger of losing three successive top-flight home London derbies to the same opposition for the first time since 1974 (against Arsenal).

Crystal Palace

Palace are on a six-game winless streak, drawing twice and losing the other four games, and have conceded 13 goals during this period.

After starting the Premier League season with seven straight defeats Palace claimed their first win - and first goals - by beating Chelsea 2-1 in October.

Roy Hodgson's men have scored in all of their last six away matches, having started the season without a goal in their opening eight games on the road.

Nine of Palace's 27 league goals this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of their games (33%).

The Eagles have lost all nine Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha this season, scoring just three goals and conceding 21 times.

Palace have won two and lost seven of their last 12 Premier League away London derbies - both of those victories were 2-1 wins at Stamford Bridge.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 16% Probability of home win: 76% Probability of away win: 8%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.