West Ham United v Burnley

West Ham have conceded at least three goals in 11 of their 13 league defeats this season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will be without Winston Reid and Sam Byram with both men expected to miss the rest of the season with respective knee and ankle injuries.

Arthur Masuaku serves the last match of his six-game ban, with Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang amongst other absentees.

Burnley may hand striker Chris Wood his first start since December following his return from injury.

Tom Heaton and Scott Arfield are again missing but both men are nearing returns following lengthy spells out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Successive 4-1 away defeats have reawakened relegation concerns for West Ham who seemed to be well set for survival not so long ago.

"The loss of Winston Reid to injury for the rest of the season is a hammer blow (sorry) to a defence that has become far too easy to score against.

"That in turn increases the pressure on the flair players to perform. On their day Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini can be brilliant but do those days come along regularly enough?

"Burnley haven't won away since November but remain tough to beat and their aerial threat might just be enough to earn a rare victory for them in the East End and deepen David Moyes' misery."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It's not an easy task for us. They're fighting for points, we're now fighting for points for different reasons. We want to go beyond last season, we've put ourselves in a great position to do that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am not sure what to expect from the Hammers at the moment, which is why I am going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won five of their seven Premier League matches against Burnley (D1, L1), including victories in all three home meetings.

Burnley have lost 12 and won just one of their last 16 away top-flight games against the Hammers, with that victory a 1-0 triumph in October 1973.

However, the Clarets won 2-1 away at West Ham in the Championship in December 2011.

The two sides drew 1-1 in October's reverse fixture with Chris Wood rescuing a point for Burnley five minutes from time.

West Ham

West Ham have won only one of their last six league games, claiming just five points from a possible 18 during this run.

The Hammers have lost only one of their eight home league matches under David Moyes - a 3-2 defeat versus Newcastle in December.

They have not recorded back-to-back Premier League home wins since December 2016, with one of those victories coming against Burnley.

West Ham's last two matches have ended in 4-1 defeats - they've not lost three games in a row by at least a three-goal margin since March 2008.

David Moyes is winless in four previous matches against Sean Dyche (D2, L2). They all came last season whilst Moyes was at Sunderland, with two games in the league and two in the FA Cup.

Michail Antonio has scored in back-to-back games for West Ham having scored just once in his 20 previous appearances.

Burnley

Burnley are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since December, having claimed their first victory in 12 league matches against against Everton last weekend.

They are winless in their last seven Premier League away games, failing to score in five of those matches.

Their last away victory was a 2-1 win at Bournemouth in November.

Sean Dyche's men have scored 24 league goals - only bottom club West Brom, with 22, have netted fewer.

Burnley are the only club yet to be awarded a Premier League penalty this season, whilst West Ham have conceded a league-high six spot kicks.

The Clarets have seen an opposition player sent off six times in the Premier League this season, twice as many as any other side.

Ashley Barnes has scored in his last two Premier League games. He's not scored in three successive league matches since a run of four with Brighton in May 2011.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.