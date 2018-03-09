Dundee v St Johnstone

A-Jay Leitch-Smith scored twice as Dundee beat St Johnstone at Dens Park in September

Dundee have Glen Kamara and Paul McGowan suspended for Saturday's Premiership match against St Johnstone.

Lewis Spence and Jesse Curran could get a recall but Marcus Haber and Matthew Henvey remain long-term absentees.

Jason Kerr is available for St Johnstone, with an appeal against his midweek red card at Kilmarnock to be heard next week.

Steven MacLean sat out Wednesday's defeat but is available while Keith Watson and Steven Anderson return.

But Brian Easton, Richard Foster, Stefan Scougall, David McMillan and Callum Hendry remain out for Saints.

Dundee have won three of their past four league matches against St Johnstone, keeping two clean sheets during this period.

Saints have lost each of their past four trips to Dundee in the top flight, having previously gone four matches unbeaten.

The Dee have lost four consecutive home league games.

St Johnstone haven't scored a goal in any of their past four away outings in the Scottish Premiership, the longest run on their travels of any top-flight side this season.

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I've always been pretty consistent with my message about where I see the club going, but you have to put in foundations if you want to build a good house, and we've tried to do that this season.

"We've changed I believe how we play here, performed well without getting the results and you want the structure outside the playing department to want to go in that direction, and I think it's plain to see where we want to take Dundee.

"I don't see any problems to stop us getting there financially."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Everything is up for grabs. Partick Thistle are probably thinking they can catch us, and Ross County probably think it as well, but ourselves and Dundee think we can catch Motherwell.

"It's tight but I'd rather be in our position than teams below us, and we all have to play each other.

"There are enough games and enough points left for us to pull ourselves away from us and hopefully try and get up one place, [but] two places might be too difficult.

"I can't let psyche come into play. I have to make sure that we keep positive and try to get the players to remain positive. That's my job.

"I am still very much trying to look up the table rather than below us."