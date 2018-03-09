Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Motherwell
Venue: SuperSeal Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell

Motherwell and Hamilton Academical players
Motherwell and Hamilton will meet for a fourth time in all competitions this season

Hamilton Academical are without suspended Dougie Imrie and Georgios Sarris against Motherwell in Saturday's Scottish Premiership Lanarkshire derby.

Shaun Want is available after recovering from a hamstring injury but Alex Gogic, Ali Crawford and Darian MacKinnon are out.

Well forward George Newell is a doubt with an ankle problem.

Liam Grimshaw again sits out while Peter Hartley and Ellis Plummer are long-term absentees.

MATCH STATS

  • Hamilton Academical's 3-1 victory over Motherwell, the last time the two sides met in the Scottish Premiership, ended a run of seven league matches without a victory against the Steelmen.
  • Well are unbeaten in their past four trips to Hamilton in the top flight, having failed to win any of their previous six visits.
  • Hamilton, 2-1 winners over Partick Thistle last time out, could win back-to-back league matches for just the second time this season, last doing so in August.
  • Motherwell have won two of their past three league games, as many as they had in their previous 15 combined.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods: "At this stage of the season it's not about turning up and playing well - it's about getting the three points any way you can.

"There were loads of times this season and last when we played well but didn't get a result. We'd batter teams but get beat 1-0 and that's so frustrating.

"It's always nice to play pretty football but at the end of the day we're in a points business and that's the way football works.

"Hopefully we've now found a way to ensure we can still pick up a result even if we're not playing well."

Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman: "The first day the manager came last season he spoke to me. He said, 'I know you haven't been playing recently but you're my type of player'.

"He told me he wanted to build the squad around me. Straight away that was really good for me to hear.

"But he has also brought in Curtis Main and Nadir Ciftci and they have come in and done fantastic and now even I'm having to bide my time.

"I'm having to be patient and work hard in training so that when I get my chance, I can take it with both hands."

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28197256183864
2Rangers29184759322758
3Aberdeen28164843331052
4Hibernian2813964032848
5Kilmarnock28101083636040
6Hearts2991282927239
7Motherwell28105133437-335
8St Johnstone2886142542-1730
9Dundee2884163043-1328
10Hamilton2675143648-1226
11Partick Thistle2866162647-2124
12Ross County2856172948-1921
