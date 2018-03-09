Partick Thistle v Aberdeen

The last meeting of Thistle and Aberdeen in Glasgow featured seven goals with the Dons edging it 4-3

Partick Thistle are confident Conor Sammon will be fit for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Aberdeen.

Christie Elliott and Gary Fraser are back in contention but long-term absentee Stuart Bannigan remains out for the Jags.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis is nearing a return for the Dons but will miss the trip to Glasgow.

Sam Cosgrove is suspended but Andy Considine returns from a ban for Aberdeen.

Partick Thistle have lost six consecutive Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen on home soil, conceding 10 goals in the past two such games.

In fact, Aberdeen are unbeaten in 12 top-flight matches against Partick Thistle, winning each of the past seven contests between the two sides in the competition.

The Jags have lost three consecutive league games for the second time this season, having previously done so when they lost all of their opening four top-flight matches.

Aberdeen have lost a league low four points from leading positions this season, winning 16 of the 18 games in which they have taken the lead at any stage.

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It is a difficult run-in and we have put pressure on ourselves with the last two results.

"They are winnable games. We are more than capable of doing that and the pleasing thing is the performances have been good, albeit we have not taken any points.

"But it is about winning games at this time of year. We have not done that. Every manager wants to play well, but I would take an ugly 1-0 win.

"No one outside Firhill will be expecting us to beat Aberdeen. It sends out a great signal if you go and get a surprise three points that other teams don't expect you to get and hopefully three points that can take us towards safety."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "[Joe Lewis is] doing well, far better than we anticipated at this stage.

"We were hopeful we'd get him in the middle of April, but if all goes well - as it is at the minute - he should be with us after the international break [at the end of March].

"He will miss Saturday and next week, but he may well be available for the game after the international break."