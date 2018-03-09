Kilmarnock v Ross County

Ross County have won at Rugby Park in the league this season but lost there in the Scottish Cup

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock are without Jordan Jones against Ross County on Saturday, the winger nursing a hamstring injury,

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is back in contention after recovering from a groin complaint but defender Gordon Greer remains out.

Ross County play their first match since manager Owen Coyle's resignation with Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson taking charge.

The Highlanders are three points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership.

MATCH STATS

Kilmarnock have picked up just seven points from the previous 36 on offer against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Ross County have enjoyed six victories from their past seven trips to Killie in the top flight, keeping clean sheets in four of those matches during this period.

Killie are undefeated in their past six league games and have lost just one of their past 13 such matches.

The Staggies have won just one of their past 15 league games, keeping only one clean sheet in this time.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "I think they had changed their manager when they came to Rugby Park and won 2-0, when Owen Coyle took over. So we have to be wary of it.

"We don't have to fear the fact that it is a new management team, we have to concentrate on ourselves and try to get a positive result.

"I don't know a lot about the new management team. I don't know what type of team we will face tomorrow.

"Obviously I know their players, but I don't know what type of team they will line up to play against us.

"In that way, it is a little bit unknown but we will concentrate on ourselves and try to maintain the standards we have had recently and try to get another positive result for the football club."

Ross County winger Davis Keillor-Dunn: "Owen was really good with me and gave me a new contract but I believe Ketts and Fergo are more than capable of doing this job.

"I think it's come at the right time for them. I know working with them last season what capabilities they have got.

"So I am really excited and I think all the boys are really excited to see what we can do in the last 10 games.

"When we play football we are a really really good side, no-one will doubt that, but if football is not going your way you just need to keep believing in yourself and keep putting performances together like e did at Dens Park, and it will all work out."