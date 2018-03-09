Yeovil Town v Newport County

From the section

Newport were bottom of the league and 11 points adrift of safety when manager Michael Flynn took charge

Newport defender Scot Bennett misses out with a hamstring injury and David Pipe (stomach) is also a fitness doubt.

Exiles forward Frank Nouble has recovered from a groin issue and Paul Hayes should be fit after suffering cramp in County's 3-3 draw with Forest Green where he scored a hat-trick.

Yeovil Town midfielder Jake Gray will miss the remainder of the League Two season with an ankle injury.

Newport boss Mike Flynn is celebrating a year in charge of the club.