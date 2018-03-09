Yeovil Town v Newport County
-
- From the section League Two
Newport defender Scot Bennett misses out with a hamstring injury and David Pipe (stomach) is also a fitness doubt.
Exiles forward Frank Nouble has recovered from a groin issue and Paul Hayes should be fit after suffering cramp in County's 3-3 draw with Forest Green where he scored a hat-trick.
Yeovil Town midfielder Jake Gray will miss the remainder of the League Two season with an ankle injury.
Newport boss Mike Flynn is celebrating a year in charge of the club.