League Two
Yeovil15:00Newport
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Newport County

Scot Bennett and Eric Lamela
Newport were bottom of the league and 11 points adrift of safety when manager Michael Flynn took charge

Newport defender Scot Bennett misses out with a hamstring injury and David Pipe (stomach) is also a fitness doubt.

Exiles forward Frank Nouble has recovered from a groin issue and Paul Hayes should be fit after suffering cramp in County's 3-3 draw with Forest Green where he scored a hat-trick.

Yeovil Town midfielder Jake Gray will miss the remainder of the League Two season with an ankle injury.

Newport boss Mike Flynn is celebrating a year in charge of the club.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton35209675354069
2Accrington35215959382168
3Notts County361711857372062
4Wycombe35188967511662
5Mansfield351613654361861
6Exeter33184114437758
7Swindon35183145551457
8Coventry341661238281054
9Lincoln City35141294738954
10Carlisle36159125245754
11Crawley35156144143-251
12Colchester351311114541450
13Newport351213104446-249
14Cambridge361310133646-1049
15Stevenage35119154651-542
16Cheltenham361011154953-441
17Yeovil34108164655-938
18Forest Green35107184259-1737
19Crewe35113214157-1636
20Grimsby3699183053-2336
21Morecambe34811153445-1135
22Port Vale3498173749-1235
23Chesterfield3486203561-2630
24Barnet3578203352-1929
View full League Two table

