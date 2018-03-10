Wycombe Wanderers v Cambridge United
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|35
|20
|9
|6
|75
|35
|40
|69
|2
|Accrington
|35
|21
|5
|9
|59
|38
|21
|68
|3
|Notts County
|36
|17
|11
|8
|57
|37
|20
|62
|4
|Wycombe
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67
|51
|16
|62
|5
|Mansfield
|35
|16
|13
|6
|54
|36
|18
|61
|6
|Exeter
|33
|18
|4
|11
|44
|37
|7
|58
|7
|Swindon
|35
|18
|3
|14
|55
|51
|4
|57
|8
|Coventry
|34
|16
|6
|12
|38
|28
|10
|54
|9
|Lincoln City
|35
|14
|12
|9
|47
|38
|9
|54
|10
|Carlisle
|36
|15
|9
|12
|52
|45
|7
|54
|11
|Crawley
|35
|15
|6
|14
|41
|43
|-2
|51
|12
|Colchester
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|41
|4
|50
|13
|Newport
|35
|12
|13
|10
|44
|46
|-2
|49
|14
|Cambridge
|36
|13
|10
|13
|36
|46
|-10
|49
|15
|Stevenage
|35
|11
|9
|15
|46
|51
|-5
|42
|16
|Cheltenham
|36
|10
|11
|15
|49
|53
|-4
|41
|17
|Yeovil
|34
|10
|8
|16
|46
|55
|-9
|38
|18
|Forest Green
|35
|10
|7
|18
|42
|59
|-17
|37
|19
|Crewe
|35
|11
|3
|21
|41
|57
|-16
|36
|20
|Grimsby
|36
|9
|9
|18
|30
|53
|-23
|36
|21
|Morecambe
|34
|8
|11
|15
|34
|45
|-11
|35
|22
|Port Vale
|34
|9
|8
|17
|37
|49
|-12
|35
|23
|Chesterfield
|34
|8
|6
|20
|35
|61
|-26
|30
|24
|Barnet
|35
|7
|8
|20
|33
|52
|-19
|29
