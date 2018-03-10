League Two
Coventry15:00Barnet
Venue: Ricoh Arena

Coventry City v Barnet

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton35209675354069
2Accrington35215959382168
3Notts County361711857372062
4Wycombe35188967511662
5Mansfield351613654361861
6Exeter33184114437758
7Swindon35183145551457
8Coventry341661238281054
9Lincoln City35141294738954
10Carlisle36159125245754
11Crawley35156144143-251
12Colchester351311114541450
13Newport351213104446-249
14Cambridge361310133646-1049
15Stevenage35119154651-542
16Cheltenham361011154953-441
17Yeovil34108164655-938
18Forest Green35107184259-1737
19Crewe35113214157-1636
20Grimsby3699183053-2336
21Morecambe34811153445-1135
22Port Vale3498173749-1235
23Chesterfield3486203561-2630
24Barnet3578203352-1929
