Aston Villa v Wolves

Lewis Grabban has scored in three successive games for Aston Villa

Aston Villa are without experienced midfielder Glenn Whelan for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves.

The Republic of Ireland international has been ruled out for several weeks with a calf injury sustained in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Sunderland.

Wolves will start the game 10 points clear of Villa, following their own 3-0 midweek win against Leeds United.

Championship record signing Ruben Neves is available to return following his two-match suspension for 10 bookings.

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss is one caution away from a two-game ban.

Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia is expected to return to training on Monday following the ankle injury he first suffered in April 2017 and which has kept him sidelined since October.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"Wolves are a very, very good side who have been there to be shot at from the start of the season.

"But the only thing that bothers me is how to beat them. They've bought well and they've got a lot of pace. But, if you get players for £16m or £18m in the Championship, then you should have pace.

"Whether they're doing anything wrong is for others to address. I've never really got involved in all that. I've got more on my plate trying to pick a team to get a result against them. But we have enough in our locker to give them a good game and I'm quietly confident. It's up to us to upset them.

"We've lost Glenn Whelan for the foreseeable future, which is a blow as he's one of our most experienced men. He was arguably our best player at Sunderland the other night and would have been really valuable to us."

Wolves head coach Nuno told BBC WM:

"We know what this game means to our fans. It means a lot. We must control our emotions, but we know what it means to win.

"You have to celebrate when you do. Everybody should celebrate goals. When you score, it is the moment of greatest joy in football.

"Villa is a tough game. They are a good team, they have a good manager and are a big club. They have good momentum, but we only focus on what we do on the pitch, how we prepare ourselves and what we want to achieve.

"Every game is important, it has been since the beginning and will be to the end. This is one of the toughest competitions in the world, with a lot of tough teams."

