Aston Villa v Wolves

Aston Villa are without experienced midfielder Glenn Whelan for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves.

The Republic of Ireland international has been ruled out for several weeks with a calf injury sustained in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Sunderland.

Wolves will start the game 10 points clear of Villa, following their own 3-0 midweek win against Leeds United.

Championship record signing Ruben Neves is available to return following his two-match suspension for 10 bookings.

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss is one caution away from a two-game ban.

Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia is expected to return to training on Monday following the ankle injury he first suffered in April 2017 and which has kept him sidelined since October.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"Wolves are a very, very good side who have been there to be shot at from the start of the season.

"But the only thing that bothers me is how to beat them. They've bought well and they've got a lot of pace. But, if you get players for £16m or £18m in the Championship, then you should have pace.

"Whether they're doing anything wrong is for others to address. I've never really got involved in all that. I've got more on my plate trying to pick a team to get a result against them. But we have enough in our locker to give them a good game and I'm quietly confident. It's up to us to upset them.

"We've lost Glenn Whelan for the foreseeable future, which is a blow as he's one of our most experienced men. He was arguably our best player at Sunderland the other night and would have been really valuable to us."

Wolves head coach Nuno told BBC WM:

"We know what this game means to our fans. It means a lot. We must control our emotions, but we know what it means to win.

"You have to celebrate when you do. Everybody should celebrate goals. When you score, it is the moment of greatest joy in football.

"Villa is a tough game. They are a good team, they have a good manager and are a big club. They have good momentum, but we only focus on what we do on the pitch, how we prepare ourselves and what we want to achieve.

"Every game is important, it has been since the beginning and will be to the end. This is one of the toughest competitions in the world, with a lot of tough teams."

Match facts

  • Villa pair Lewis Grabban (15 - 12 of them for Sunderland) and Albert Adomah (13) have both scored more Championship goals this season than Wolves' two 12-goal top league marksmen Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini. But Jota and Bonatini got the goals when Wolves beat Villa 2-0 at Molineux in October.
  • Wolves have not enjoyed a league double over their fellow former Football League founder members since the 1962-63 campaign, when both teams were in the top flight.
  • Villa's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Wolves in March 2011 is their only loss in their last 12 home derbies against the men in gold and black.
  • Wolves have won three of their last six meetings with Villa - as many as in their previous 32 games combined in all competitions.
  • In seven previous meetings with Wolves in the second tier, Steve Bruce has never lost a home league match.
  • By kick-off time on Saturday, Wolves will have been top of the Championship for 113 consecutive days - the longest run since Leicester City's 129 days in a row between December 2013 and May 2014.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
View full Championship table

