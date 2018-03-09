Championship
Hull15:00Norwich
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Norwich City

Abel Hernandez
Hull City striker Abel Hernandez has four goals in four games this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Hull City striker Abel Hernandez (Achilles) could make his first start since August after scoring as a sub in Tuesday's defeat by Millwall.

Defender Ondrej Mazuch, midfielder Markus Henriksen and winger Harry Wilson could all come back in.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke may recall defender Christoph Zimmermann.

Striker Nelson Oliveira was dropped from the squad for the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest because of his attitude in training.

SAM's prediction
Home win 40%Draw 28%Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Hull have lost one of their last seven home league matches against Norwich (W3 D3), a 2-1 defeat in April 2007.
  • The Canaries have kept one clean sheet in their last 12 league meetings with Hull.
  • Jarrod Bowen has scored in 11 Championship matches this season and ended on the losing side in six of them, more than any other player.
  • Only Fulham (0) have lost fewer Championship games in 2018 than Norwich (1).
  • Nigel Adkins has not ended on the losing side in back-to-back home league matches since September 2015, when he was manager of Sheffield United.
  • Under Leonid Slutsky, Hull's Championship games saw 71 goals, the most in the division in that time - since Adkins' first game, Hull's games have seen just 28 goals scored, with only Ipswich's (26) and opponents Norwich's (27) games seeing fewer since then.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
