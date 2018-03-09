Hull City v Norwich City
Hull City striker Abel Hernandez (Achilles) could make his first start since August after scoring as a sub in Tuesday's defeat by Millwall.
Defender Ondrej Mazuch, midfielder Markus Henriksen and winger Harry Wilson could all come back in.
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke may recall defender Christoph Zimmermann.
Striker Nelson Oliveira was dropped from the squad for the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest because of his attitude in training.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 32%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Hull have lost one of their last seven home league matches against Norwich (W3 D3), a 2-1 defeat in April 2007.
- The Canaries have kept one clean sheet in their last 12 league meetings with Hull.
- Jarrod Bowen has scored in 11 Championship matches this season and ended on the losing side in six of them, more than any other player.
- Only Fulham (0) have lost fewer Championship games in 2018 than Norwich (1).
- Nigel Adkins has not ended on the losing side in back-to-back home league matches since September 2015, when he was manager of Sheffield United.
- Under Leonid Slutsky, Hull's Championship games saw 71 goals, the most in the division in that time - since Adkins' first game, Hull's games have seen just 28 goals scored, with only Ipswich's (26) and opponents Norwich's (27) games seeing fewer since then.