Championship
Reading15:00Leeds
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Leeds United

Jaap Stam
Reading boss Jaap Stam has seen his side win just one of their last 16 Championship matches
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Reading midfielder Garath McCleary has been ruled out for the season.

Defenders Paul McShane and Tommy Elphick are not due back until the end of the month at the earliest and striker Yann Kermorgant is also not expected to be available again until Tuesday's match at Wolves.

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is likely to keep his place.

Defender Liam Cooper (dead leg) is doubtful so Matthew Pennington could come into Paul Heckingbottom's side.

SAM's prediction
Home win 37%Draw 27%Away win 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Reading have lost one of their last eight home league matches against Leeds (W3 D4).
  • Leeds have failed to score in five of their last six league visits to Reading, winning the only match they scored in 2-0 in February 2015.
  • Reading and Leeds have both won just seven Championship points in 2018 - only bottom of the table Sunderland have won fewer (6).
  • Leeds have lost back-to-back league matches by at least three goals for the first time since November 2003 - they have not done so in three consecutive league games since January 1947, with the first of those three defeats a 3-0 away loss at Middlesbrough.
  • Yann Kermorgant has scored three goals in his last three Championship starts against Leeds, including the winner in this exact fixture last season.
  • Paul Heckingbottom is winless in four previous Championship meetings with Reading (D2 L2), all while he was manager of Barnsley.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
View full Championship table

