Reading v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Reading midfielder Garath McCleary has been ruled out for the season.
Defenders Paul McShane and Tommy Elphick are not due back until the end of the month at the earliest and striker Yann Kermorgant is also not expected to be available again until Tuesday's match at Wolves.
Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is likely to keep his place.
Defender Liam Cooper (dead leg) is doubtful so Matthew Pennington could come into Paul Heckingbottom's side.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 37%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 36%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Reading have lost one of their last eight home league matches against Leeds (W3 D4).
- Leeds have failed to score in five of their last six league visits to Reading, winning the only match they scored in 2-0 in February 2015.
- Reading and Leeds have both won just seven Championship points in 2018 - only bottom of the table Sunderland have won fewer (6).
- Leeds have lost back-to-back league matches by at least three goals for the first time since November 2003 - they have not done so in three consecutive league games since January 1947, with the first of those three defeats a 3-0 away loss at Middlesbrough.
- Yann Kermorgant has scored three goals in his last three Championship starts against Leeds, including the winner in this exact fixture last season.
- Paul Heckingbottom is winless in four previous Championship meetings with Reading (D2 L2), all while he was manager of Barnsley.