Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Ipswich winger Mustapha Carayol (groin) is doubtful after being forced off in the win at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday so Freddie Sears could come in.
Striker Martyn Waghorn scored twice at Hillsborough to end a run of 14 league games without a goal.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has doubts over strikers Leon Clarke and James Wilson (both hamstring).
Midfielder David Brooks could start after coming off the bench in Tuesday's defeat at Fulham.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 32%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 40%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Ipswich have already lost twice to Sheffield United this season - once in the Championship and once in the FA Cup.
- The Blades have won one of their last 19 league visits to Portman Road (D10 L8), winning 3-0 in May 2010.
- Ipswich have not won three consecutive Championship games since they won their opening four matches of this season.
- Martyn Waghorn's brace against Sheffield Wednesday took his tally to 12 league goals for the season, equalling his best campaign in English football - he scored 12 for Leicester in 2009-10.
- Blades captain Billy Sharp has had a hand in seven goals in his last six league starts against Ipswich (four goals, three assists).
- Sharp has scored in 31 league matches since the start of last season and has not lost any of them (W25 D6), winning all eight matches he has scored in this season.