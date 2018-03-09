Championship
Ipswich15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Martyn Waghorn
Martyn Waghorn joined Ipswich from Scottish side Rangers in August 2017
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Ipswich winger Mustapha Carayol (groin) is doubtful after being forced off in the win at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday so Freddie Sears could come in.

Striker Martyn Waghorn scored twice at Hillsborough to end a run of 14 league games without a goal.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has doubts over strikers Leon Clarke and James Wilson (both hamstring).

Midfielder David Brooks could start after coming off the bench in Tuesday's defeat at Fulham.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have already lost twice to Sheffield United this season - once in the Championship and once in the FA Cup.
  • The Blades have won one of their last 19 league visits to Portman Road (D10 L8), winning 3-0 in May 2010.
  • Ipswich have not won three consecutive Championship games since they won their opening four matches of this season.
  • Martyn Waghorn's brace against Sheffield Wednesday took his tally to 12 league goals for the season, equalling his best campaign in English football - he scored 12 for Leicester in 2009-10.
  • Blades captain Billy Sharp has had a hand in seven goals in his last six league starts against Ipswich (four goals, three assists).
  • Sharp has scored in 31 league matches since the start of last season and has not lost any of them (W25 D6), winning all eight matches he has scored in this season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
