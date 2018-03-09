Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

From the section

Martyn Waghorn joined Ipswich from Scottish side Rangers in August 2017

Ipswich winger Mustapha Carayol (groin) is doubtful after being forced off in the win at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday so Freddie Sears could come in.

Striker Martyn Waghorn scored twice at Hillsborough to end a run of 14 league games without a goal.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has doubts over strikers Leon Clarke and James Wilson (both hamstring).

Midfielder David Brooks could start after coming off the bench in Tuesday's defeat at Fulham.

SAM's prediction Home win 32% Draw 28% Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts