Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Che Adams scored the only goal of the game when Blues beat the Bluebirds at St Andrew's in October

Cardiff City will be without midfielder Joe Ralls (knee) for the rest of the month and also have an injury doubt over defender Matthew Connolly.

But captain Sean Morrison (groin) could return and Callum Paterson (knee) may be passed fit after a midweek scan.

Birmingham City midfielder David Davis is back in training but might not be ready to return after five games out.

New Blues boss Garry Monk takes charge of his first away game looking to end his side's six-match losing run.

Birmingham have already beaten Cardiff once this season, 1-0 at St Andrew's, in previous boss Steve Cotterill's first game in charge in October.

Monk's side are seeking a first double over the Bluebirds since the 1994-95 season.

Championship manager of the month Neil Warnock is optimistic that he will get some of his injured players back for the end-of-season run-in, but also says he may have to gamble.

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC WM:

"Cardiff have won their last five home games, so we know how tough it will be but we showed against a good side in Middlesbrough how well we can compete.

"And we have to focus on ourselves. And our fans will back us as they saw on Tuesday night a team that was committed and together and fought to the very end.

"I've got a lot of respect for Neil Warnock who has been fantastic to me. He's often given me texts at every club I've been at, being supportive in different situations. That's a good thing from such an experienced manager to a younger manager like me."

SAM's prediction Home win 65% Draw 21% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts