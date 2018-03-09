Championship
Cardiff15:00Birmingham
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Che Adams scored the only goal of the game when Blues beat the Bluebirds at St Andrew's in October
Che Adams scored the only goal of the game when Blues beat the Bluebirds at St Andrew's in October
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City will be without midfielder Joe Ralls (knee) for the rest of the month and also have an injury doubt over defender Matthew Connolly.

But captain Sean Morrison (groin) could return and Callum Paterson (knee) may be passed fit after a midweek scan.

Birmingham City midfielder David Davis is back in training but might not be ready to return after five games out.

New Blues boss Garry Monk takes charge of his first away game looking to end his side's six-match losing run.

Birmingham have already beaten Cardiff once this season, 1-0 at St Andrew's, in previous boss Steve Cotterill's first game in charge in October.

Monk's side are seeking a first double over the Bluebirds since the 1994-95 season.

Championship manager of the month Neil Warnock is optimistic that he will get some of his injured players back for the end-of-season run-in, but also says he may have to gamble.

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC WM:

"Cardiff have won their last five home games, so we know how tough it will be but we showed against a good side in Middlesbrough how well we can compete.

"And we have to focus on ourselves. And our fans will back us as they saw on Tuesday night a team that was committed and together and fought to the very end.

"I've got a lot of respect for Neil Warnock who has been fantastic to me. He's often given me texts at every club I've been at, being supportive in different situations. That's a good thing from such an experienced manager to a younger manager like me."

SAM's prediction
Home win 65%Draw 21%Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Cardiff are unbeaten in five home league matches against Birmingham City since a 2-1 defeat in September 2008 - but they lost at St Andrew's in October.
  • Neither side has scored more than twice in a league fixture between the teams in any of the last 24 meetings, since a 3-0 win for Birmingham in December 1971.
  • Cardiff have won seven and drawn one of their eight home Championship matches against sides in the bottom half of the table.
  • Birmingham, who have lost their last seven games in all competitions, last endured a longer losing run in February 1979, when they lost nine in a row.
  • Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has failed to win any of his last seven league matches against Birmingham. His last win was as Sheffield United manager in November 2001.
  • Garry Monk's first game as a manager, for Swansea City in February 2014, was against Cardiff City - and his side won 3-0. But he has not beaten Warnock as a manager in three attempts, with his three different clubs.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired