Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has said defenders Frederico Venancio (knock) and Daniel Pudil and midfielder Sean Clare (both ankle) could return.
The Owls remain without a number of players, including midfielder Barry Bannan and forward Fernando Forestieri.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson will decide whether to bring David Wheater and Josh Vela back after their draw at Reading.
The pair started the defeat by Preston but were left out of their 18-man squad to face the Royals on Tuesday.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 52%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their last five home league matches against Bolton, although they won the most recent encounter in January 2016.
- The Trotters have already beaten the Owls twice this season, winning in the EFL Cup second round in August and in the Championship in October.
- Lucas Joao has been responsible for six of Sheffield Wednesday's last nine Championship goals.
- Bolton have scored two goals in their last seven away Championship matches (W1 D2 L4).
- Jos Luhukay has won just seven points from a possible 30 in his first 10 Championship matches as Wednesday boss (P10 W1 D4 L5).
- Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has won seven of his 10 managerial meetings with Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (D2 L1).