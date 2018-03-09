Middlesbrough v Barnsley
- From the section Championship
Striker Patrick Bamford, midfielder Mo Besic and full-back George Friend are all doubts for Middlesbrough.
Bamford has a hamstring problem while Besic and Friend are nursing niggles, and skipper Grant Leadbitter misses out through suspension.
Barnsley could call on defender Adam Jackson following his absence under concussion protocols.
Jackson was knocked out in the 1-1 draw with Hull City on 27 February but is now free to return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 65%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have not won back-to-back home league matches against Barnsley since February 1984, beating them 3-1 last time out at the Riverside in April 2014.
- The Tykes have never kept a clean sheet at the Riverside and are without one in their last eight trips to Middlesbrough in all competitions since a 1-0 win in April 1992.
- Tony Pulis' last league meeting with Barnsley ended 3-3 in December 2007 when he was manager of Stoke - the Tykes took the lead three times but a hat-trick from Liam Lawrence gave Stoke a point.
- Since his debut for the Tykes in February, Oliver McBurnie has scored five Championship goals - only Middlesbrough's Patrick Bamford has more in that time (7).
- Indeed, Bamford has been responsible for seven of Middlesbrough's last nine Championship goals, including each of their last five.
- Barnsley have not won any of their 15 Championship matches against sides currently occupying the top 10 of the division (W0 D5 L10).