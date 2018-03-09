Middlesbrough v Barnsley

From the section

Patrick Bamford has seven goals in four games but is a doubt with a hamstring injury

Striker Patrick Bamford, midfielder Mo Besic and full-back George Friend are all doubts for Middlesbrough.

Bamford has a hamstring problem while Besic and Friend are nursing niggles, and skipper Grant Leadbitter misses out through suspension.

Barnsley could call on defender Adam Jackson following his absence under concussion protocols.

Jackson was knocked out in the 1-1 draw with Hull City on 27 February but is now free to return.

SAM's prediction Home win 65% Draw 21% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts