Preston North End v Fulham

On-loan striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored five goals in his past four appearances for Fulham

Preston could be without Tom Clarke for the visit of Fulham, but may have Paul Gallagher available after he was taken off in their win against Bristol City.

Clarke has returned to training after a knock, but he might not be fit enough to play against the in-form Cottagers.

Fulham will assess centre-back Tomas Kalas, who has missed their past two matches with a hip injury.

Goalkeeper David Button may return to the squad after a spell on the sidelines with illness.

Fulham have won 11 times during their 14-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which has lifted them from 12th to fourth in the table.

SAM's prediction Home win 32% Draw 28% Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts