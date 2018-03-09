Championship
Preston15:00Fulham
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates a goal for Fulham
On-loan striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored five goals in his past four appearances for Fulham
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Preston could be without Tom Clarke for the visit of Fulham, but may have Paul Gallagher available after he was taken off in their win against Bristol City.

Clarke has returned to training after a knock, but he might not be fit enough to play against the in-form Cottagers.

Fulham will assess centre-back Tomas Kalas, who has missed their past two matches with a hip injury.

Goalkeeper David Button may return to the squad after a spell on the sidelines with illness.

Fulham have won 11 times during their 14-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which has lifted them from 12th to fourth in the table.

SAM's prediction
Home win 32%Draw 28%Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Preston have won one of their last 10 league matches against Fulham (D3 L6) - a 1-0 win in October 2000.
  • Fulham have won three of their last four league visits to Deepdale (D1) since a 3-1 defeat in November 1997.
  • Preston have lost just two of their past 20 Championship matches (W9 D9), although both defeats were at Deepdale (against Middlesbrough and Ipswich).
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored four goals and assisted one in three previous matches against Preston in all competitions, scoring a brace in his last match at Deepdale for Newcastle in October 2016.
  • Preston have won five and drawn two of their last seven Championship home matches against sides starting the day in the top six - their last defeat of this kind came against Leeds in December 2016.
  • Of players to play alongside one another for at least 400 minutes in the Championship this season, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Stefan Johansen are creating a chance for one another in the fewest average minutes (34 mins per chance created), with Johansen assisting two of Mitrovic's goals.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th March 2018

  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00FulhamFulham
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • HullHull City15:00NorwichNorwich City
  • IpswichIpswich Town15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • MillwallMillwall15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • ReadingReading15:00LeedsLeeds United
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • Aston VillaAston Villa17:30WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
View full Championship table

