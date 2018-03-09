Preston North End v Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Preston could be without Tom Clarke for the visit of Fulham, but may have Paul Gallagher available after he was taken off in their win against Bristol City.
Clarke has returned to training after a knock, but he might not be fit enough to play against the in-form Cottagers.
Fulham will assess centre-back Tomas Kalas, who has missed their past two matches with a hip injury.
Goalkeeper David Button may return to the squad after a spell on the sidelines with illness.
Fulham have won 11 times during their 14-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which has lifted them from 12th to fourth in the table.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 32%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 40%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston have won one of their last 10 league matches against Fulham (D3 L6) - a 1-0 win in October 2000.
- Fulham have won three of their last four league visits to Deepdale (D1) since a 3-1 defeat in November 1997.
- Preston have lost just two of their past 20 Championship matches (W9 D9), although both defeats were at Deepdale (against Middlesbrough and Ipswich).
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored four goals and assisted one in three previous matches against Preston in all competitions, scoring a brace in his last match at Deepdale for Newcastle in October 2016.
- Preston have won five and drawn two of their last seven Championship home matches against sides starting the day in the top six - their last defeat of this kind came against Leeds in December 2016.
- Of players to play alongside one another for at least 400 minutes in the Championship this season, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Stefan Johansen are creating a chance for one another in the fewest average minutes (34 mins per chance created), with Johansen assisting two of Mitrovic's goals.