Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Idrissa Sylla (right) scored QPR's goal in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland in October

QPR will assess forward Idrissa Sylla, who has been out for five weeks with a calf injury.

Defender Grant Hall (knee) and forwards Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.

Defensive areas are Sunderland's main concern after Tyias Browning's season was ended by a groin injury and John O'Shea is another doubt.

Jake Clarke-Salter is suspended, while Marc Wilson is back training but is still some way from a playing return.

SAM's prediction Home win 52% Draw 26% Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts