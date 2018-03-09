Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland
QPR will assess forward Idrissa Sylla, who has been out for five weeks with a calf injury.
Defender Grant Hall (knee) and forwards Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.
Defensive areas are Sunderland's main concern after Tyias Browning's season was ended by a groin injury and John O'Shea is another doubt.
Jake Clarke-Salter is suspended, while Marc Wilson is back training but is still some way from a playing return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 52%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR are unbeaten in their last five league matches against Sunderland (W3 D2).
- Sunderland have lost their last two league visits to Loftus Road since a 3-2 win in the Premier League in December 2011, with Wes Brown scoring a 90th-minute winner.
- QPR midfielder Luke Freeman has created 23 chances for striker Matt Smith in the Championship this season, the most from one player to another.
- Sunderland have collected five points in their last 11 league visits to London (P11 W1 D2 L8).
- The Hoops have not lost a home Championship match against a side starting the day bottom of the league since April 2006 against Crewe Alexandra (W4 D1 since).
- Since the start of last season, Sunderland have started the day in the relegation zone for 61 of their 74 league matches (82% of their total games), including 25 of their last 27 Championship matches.