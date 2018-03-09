Championship
Millwall15:00Brentford
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Brentford

Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on from the sidelines
Neil Harris's Millwall side are on a 10-match unbeaten run in the Championship
Millwall striker Steve Morison could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench at Hull in midweek.

Forward Aiden O'Brien is close to returning from an ankle injury but Byron Webster (knee) is out.

Brentford will assess winger Florian Jozefzoon, who needed stitches on a foot injury after being forced off during the win over Burton on Tuesday.

Midfielders Alan Judge and Lewis Macleod are pushing for starts having returned as substitutes in midweek.

Match facts

  • Millwall have not beaten Brentford at home in the league since February 2001, when Tim Cahill scored the winner in a 1-0 victory; they have drawn two and lost one since.
  • The Bees have not completed a league double over Millwall since the 1981-82 campaign.
  • Millwall are unbeaten in 10 home Championship matches, their best run in the second tier exclusively since October 2003 (also 10 without defeat). They last went on a longer run in the second tier in September 1994 (25 games unbeaten).
  • Brentford have had 615 shots in league matches this season - 107 more than any other team in the top four tiers of English football.
  • The Lions have lost two of their last 18 home league London derbies (W8 D8), though one of those defeats was against Brentford in November 2014.
  • Brentford, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last eight London derbies in the league (W5 D2) - a 2-0 defeat to Fulham in November 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
