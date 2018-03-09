Millwall v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall striker Steve Morison could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench at Hull in midweek.
Forward Aiden O'Brien is close to returning from an ankle injury but Byron Webster (knee) is out.
Brentford will assess winger Florian Jozefzoon, who needed stitches on a foot injury after being forced off during the win over Burton on Tuesday.
Midfielders Alan Judge and Lewis Macleod are pushing for starts having returned as substitutes in midweek.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 36%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 36%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have not beaten Brentford at home in the league since February 2001, when Tim Cahill scored the winner in a 1-0 victory; they have drawn two and lost one since.
- The Bees have not completed a league double over Millwall since the 1981-82 campaign.
- Millwall are unbeaten in 10 home Championship matches, their best run in the second tier exclusively since October 2003 (also 10 without defeat). They last went on a longer run in the second tier in September 1994 (25 games unbeaten).
- Brentford have had 615 shots in league matches this season - 107 more than any other team in the top four tiers of English football.
- The Lions have lost two of their last 18 home league London derbies (W8 D8), though one of those defeats was against Brentford in November 2014.
- Brentford, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last eight London derbies in the league (W5 D2) - a 2-0 defeat to Fulham in November 2016.