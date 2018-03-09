Millwall v Brentford

Neil Harris's Millwall side are on a 10-match unbeaten run in the Championship

Millwall striker Steve Morison could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench at Hull in midweek.

Forward Aiden O'Brien is close to returning from an ankle injury but Byron Webster (knee) is out.

Brentford will assess winger Florian Jozefzoon, who needed stitches on a foot injury after being forced off during the win over Burton on Tuesday.

Midfielders Alan Judge and Lewis Macleod are pushing for starts having returned as substitutes in midweek.

SAM's prediction Home win 36% Draw 28% Away win 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts