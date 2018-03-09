Burton Albion v Bristol City

Aden Flint was sent off during Bristol City's loss at Preston on Tuesday

Burton Albion have doubts over defender Damien McCrory, who suffered a knock in the loss to Brentford and midfielder Hope Akpan, who has a twisted ankle.

Defenders John Brayford and Ben Turner are not ready to return after injury.

Bristol City have their own defensive problems, with centre-back Aden Flint and left-back Joe Bryan both suspended.

Meanwhile, centre-half Nathan Baker (groin) remains a doubt for the visitors, but midfielder Jens Hegeler is getting closer to full fitness.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:

"We are looking for a break. Every game is an opportunity.

"They have only won two in 15, but if you look at their overall season it is brilliant. They are challenging for promotion. But I hope they continue their miserable form against us on Saturday.

"We try to get that early goal and see what happens. But they will be saying the same thing. We will play because we are down there, but we are down there in a league we shouldn't be in so we have a certain amount of freedom."

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"You can never write Burton off, because of their spirit.

"I don't think we have to worry about anybody else at the moment. Our key thing is to make sure that we perform very well.

"I'm disappointed with Aden [Flint's suspension], and trust me, he's certainly been told that in no uncertain terms, because we need him."

SAM's prediction Home win 18% Draw 22% Away win 60%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts