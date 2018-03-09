Burton Albion v Bristol City
Burton Albion have doubts over defender Damien McCrory, who suffered a knock in the loss to Brentford and midfielder Hope Akpan, who has a twisted ankle.
Defenders John Brayford and Ben Turner are not ready to return after injury.
Bristol City have their own defensive problems, with centre-back Aden Flint and left-back Joe Bryan both suspended.
Meanwhile, centre-half Nathan Baker (groin) remains a doubt for the visitors, but midfielder Jens Hegeler is getting closer to full fitness.
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:
"We are looking for a break. Every game is an opportunity.
"They have only won two in 15, but if you look at their overall season it is brilliant. They are challenging for promotion. But I hope they continue their miserable form against us on Saturday.
"We try to get that early goal and see what happens. But they will be saying the same thing. We will play because we are down there, but we are down there in a league we shouldn't be in so we have a certain amount of freedom."
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"You can never write Burton off, because of their spirit.
"I don't think we have to worry about anybody else at the moment. Our key thing is to make sure that we perform very well.
"I'm disappointed with Aden [Flint's suspension], and trust me, he's certainly been told that in no uncertain terms, because we need him."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 18%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 60%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The past two league meetings between these sides have ended goalless.
- The only previous meeting between Burton and Bristol City at the Pirelli Stadium in any competition was in last season's Championship campaign - the Robins won 2-1.
- Five of the eight managerial meetings between Lee Johnson and Nigel Clough have ended as draws, with Clough winning two and Johnson winning one of the other three.
- Bristol City are winless in nine away matches in all competitions (W0 D3 L6). They had gone 12 matches unbeaten on the road prior to this run.
- Burton have lost 13 home Championship matches this season - the last Championship team to lose more in a season were Rotherham in 2004-05 (14).
- Nine of Bristol City's past 10 Championship goals have been scored by either Famara Diedhiou (4) or Bobby Reid (5) - the other was scored by Josh Brownhill.