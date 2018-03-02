Match ends, Monaco 2, Bordeaux 1.
Monaco 2-1 Bordeaux
-
- From the section European Football
Monaco came from behind to beat Bordeaux 2-1 and narrow the gap on leaders Paris St-Germain to 11 points.
Rony Lopes scored the winner for Ligue 1 champions Monaco in the second half by lashing in from a tight angle.
Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic had equalised for the hosts after Valentin Vada's well-struck opener for Bordeaux.
Another ex-City striker Mario Balotelli scored the opener as Nice edged past Lille 2-1.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 19Sidibe
- 24Raggi
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 8João Moutinho
- 2Tavares
- 7GhezzalSubstituted forBalde Diaoat 64'minutes
- 27Lemar
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forTielemansat 81'minutes
- 10JoveticSubstituted forN'Doramat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Balde Diao
- 15Diakhaby
- 17Tielemans
- 26Boschilia
- 30Sy
- 35N'Doram
- 38Touré
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 20Sabaly
- 8Baysse
- 25Nascimento de CastroSubstituted forKoundéat 32'minutes
- 29Poundjé
- 19Lerager
- 18Plasil
- 23VadaSubstituted forLabordeat 77'minutes
- 11KamanoSubstituted forYoussoufat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 9Braithwaite
- 12de Preville
Substitutes
- 3Contento
- 5Passos Santos
- 24Laborde
- 30Prior
- 31Koundé
- 32Youssouf
- 34Tchouameni
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Bordeaux 1.
Attempt missed. Zaydou Youssouf (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Maxime Poundjé (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Kevin N'Doram replaces Stevan Jovetic.
Foul by Maxime Poundjé (Bordeaux).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Baysse (Bordeaux) because of an injury.
Delay in match Fabinho (Monaco) because of an injury.
Foul by Paul Baysse (Bordeaux).
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Jemerson.
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetan Laborde with a headed pass.
Offside, Monaco. Jemerson tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Gaetan Laborde (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville.
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youssouf Sabaly.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Youri Tielemans replaces Rony Lopes.
Offside, Bordeaux. Nicolas de Preville tries a through ball, but Lukas Lerager is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zaydou Youssouf.
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Gaetan Laborde replaces Valentín Vada.
Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zaydou Youssouf (Bordeaux).
Attempt saved. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Zaydou Youssouf (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zaydou Youssouf (Bordeaux).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 2, Bordeaux 1. Rony Lopes (Monaco) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Maxime Poundjé.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Keita replaces Rachid Ghezzal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Zaydou Youssouf replaces François Kamano.
François Kamano (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge (Monaco).