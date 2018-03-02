French Ligue 1
Monaco2Bordeaux1

Monaco 2-1 Bordeaux

Rony Lopes
Rony Lopes has scored nine goals for Monaco this season

Monaco came from behind to beat Bordeaux 2-1 and narrow the gap on leaders Paris St-Germain to 11 points.

Rony Lopes scored the winner for Ligue 1 champions Monaco in the second half by lashing in from a tight angle.

Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic had equalised for the hosts after Valentin Vada's well-struck opener for Bordeaux.

Another ex-City striker Mario Balotelli scored the opener as Nice edged past Lille 2-1.

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19Sidibe
  • 24Raggi
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 2Tavares
  • 7GhezzalSubstituted forBalde Diaoat 64'minutes
  • 27Lemar
  • 20Rony LopesSubstituted forTielemansat 81'minutes
  • 10JoveticSubstituted forN'Doramat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Balde Diao
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 17Tielemans
  • 26Boschilia
  • 30Sy
  • 35N'Doram
  • 38Touré

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 20Sabaly
  • 8Baysse
  • 25Nascimento de CastroSubstituted forKoundéat 32'minutes
  • 29Poundjé
  • 19Lerager
  • 18Plasil
  • 23VadaSubstituted forLabordeat 77'minutes
  • 11KamanoSubstituted forYoussoufat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12de Preville

Substitutes

  • 3Contento
  • 5Passos Santos
  • 24Laborde
  • 30Prior
  • 31Koundé
  • 32Youssouf
  • 34Tchouameni
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 2, Bordeaux 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Bordeaux 1.

Attempt missed. Zaydou Youssouf (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Maxime Poundjé (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Kevin N'Doram replaces Stevan Jovetic.

Foul by Maxime Poundjé (Bordeaux).

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul Baysse (Bordeaux) because of an injury.

Delay in match Fabinho (Monaco) because of an injury.

Foul by Paul Baysse (Bordeaux).

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Jemerson.

Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetan Laborde with a headed pass.

Offside, Monaco. Jemerson tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Gaetan Laborde (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville.

Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youssouf Sabaly.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Youri Tielemans replaces Rony Lopes.

Offside, Bordeaux. Nicolas de Preville tries a through ball, but Lukas Lerager is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zaydou Youssouf.

Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Gaetan Laborde replaces Valentín Vada.

Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zaydou Youssouf (Bordeaux).

Attempt saved. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.

Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Zaydou Youssouf (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zaydou Youssouf (Bordeaux).

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 2, Bordeaux 1. Rony Lopes (Monaco) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Maxime Poundjé.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Keita replaces Rachid Ghezzal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Zaydou Youssouf replaces François Kamano.

François Kamano (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge (Monaco).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 2nd March 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG27232284196571
2Monaco28186469303960
3Marseille27167456322455
4Lyon27148557332450
5Montpellier2791262421339
6Nantes27116102728-139
7Nice28116113439-539
8Rennes27115113435-138
9Bordeaux28106123337-436
10Guingamp2798102835-735
11Dijon27105123852-1435
12Saint-Étienne2797112841-1334
13Caen2795132032-1232
14Strasbourg2787123247-1531
15Amiens2785142330-729
16Toulouse2777132536-1128
17Angers27610112940-1128
18Troyes2784152436-1228
19Lille2876152745-1827
20Metz2754182549-2419
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired