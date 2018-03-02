Grimsby Town: Michael Jolley named as new manager of League Two club

Grimsby are 20th in League Two, six points above the relegation zone

Grimsby have appointed former Burnley Under-23 boss Michael Jolley as their new manager on a rolling contract.

Jolley has replaced Russell Slade, who was fired with Town 17th in League Two.

The 40-year-old has been without a job since leaving his role as manager of Swedish side Eskilstuna following their relegation from the top division.

Jolley worked in investment banking before taking on football coaching roles with clubs including Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Crewe.

He joined Burnley as youth-team coach in 2014, leaving to take charge of Eskilstuna in June 2017 with the team winless and bottom of the Allsvenskan.

Eskilstuna won four of their 19 games under Jolley but still finished bottom of the table.

Paul Wilkinson, who led Grimsby as interim boss following Slade's dismissal, will remain at the club as assistant manager.

The Mariners had previously expressed interest in talking to former England defender Sol Campbell about their managerial vacancy, while former Falkirk boss Gary Holt had also been linked with the role.