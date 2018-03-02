BBC Sport - Focus Predictions: Katarina Johnson-Thompson's love for Liverpool is real
Johnson-Thompson shows her love for Liverpool FC
- From the section Football
Great British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes on this weeks Football Focus Predictions and is confident of a big Liverpool win against Newcastle.
Watch Football Focus, Saturday from 12.00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Watch Katarina go for pentathlon gold in the World Indoor Athletics Championships this weekend live on BBC Two and online.
