Tunisia extend their pool of talent ahead of World Cup

Seifeddine Khaoui is the latest France-born player to pledge his international future to Tunisia.

Tunisia have confirmed that former France youth international Seifeddine Khaoui has pledged his future to the Carthage Eagles.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who is currently on loan at Troyes from Marseille, has represented France at Under-18 and Under-21 level.

He joins Ellyes Skhiri and Mouez Hassen as the third France-born player to have been recruited by the country's Football Federation (FTF) in recent weeks as they seek to extend their talent-pool ahead of the World Cup.

"After two reinforcements, we can confirm that another bi-national - Seifeddine Khaoui - has agreed to play for the Carthage Eagles," the FTF announced on their website.

"The FTF is working to ensure best conditions for success of the national team at the fifth World Cup campaign in Tunisia history.

"By spreading the net as widely as possible, the technical staff hopes to create a strong team with the blend of local players from the Tunisian championship and a second generation in Europe," the FTF added.

All three players are likely to feature in Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul's call ups this month when the 2004 African champions play Iran and Costa Rica in friendlies.

Maaloul is hoping the newcomers will add to the depth of the pool of players for his team to use in the final warm-up fixture against Spain in the Russian city of Krasnodar on 9 June.

He will seek to use as many of the players as possible in friendly games as he looks to get his Carthage Eagles squad into shape before their opening World Cup match against England on 18 June.

Tunisia's match against England will be the second World Cup meeting between the two countries after they lost the first 2-0 to the Three Lions at France '98.

The North Africans will face Belgium in their second group game, with Panama completing Group G.

Campaigners at three successive Fifa World Cups between 1998 and 2006, Tunisia missed the tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil 2014.

Tunisia, who are returning to the World Cup finals after a 12-year absence, topped a tricky qualifying group containing DR Congo, Guinea and Libya to seal their place in Russia.