Celtic: Brendan Rodgers says his side are 'ready for the games that matter'

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to keep the Scottish Cup at Celtic Park for another season

Brendan Rodgers has refused to talk about a double treble, but the Celtic manager says his whole squad is ready for the business end of the season.

Before Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Greenock Morton, Celtic are on course for a second successive clean sweep of domestic trophies.

The manager says it is his policy to always "look to the next game".

But he added: "There's no doubt we're getting to the end of the season that we relish, games that really matter."

In his first season in charge, Rodgers led Celtic to an unbeaten domestic treble. They have already won the League Cup this term, are six points clear at the top of the Premiership with a game in hand, and are in the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

"We're arriving into the league at that stage, with 10 games to go, so we're really excited about that," he added.

"This team have coped with that pressure really well, so we'll look forward to every game now and hopefully we'll have that greater physicality in the games from maybe playing less in midweek, and hopefully now we can focus on having a great end to a brilliant season."

The Celtic squad trained at Parkhead ahead of the visit of Morton on Saturday

Celtic's midweek Premiership match against Dundee was postponed due to heavy snowfall in Scotland, meaning defender Mikael Lustig's one-match suspension is likely to be in force for the trip to Ibrox to face Rangers on 11 March.

It also meant defender Marvin Compper and winger Patrick Roberts missed a chance to get game-time under their belts following injuries.

Rodgers, however, was unconcerned.

"We wanted the game on for the team's perspective," he said. "There's not games at this stage of the season for fitness, the games at this stage of the season are for winning."

And the Northern Irishman has no fears that his squad will be adversely affected by any disruptions this week.

"Today we've trained well and a lot of work has gone on around the stadium to make it safe and secure for all the supporters tomorrow," Rodgers added.

"We've played a lot of games and we've had a bit of a breather for a couple of days so it won't do us any harm. The guys trained very well this morning so we're ready for the game."