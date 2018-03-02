Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to leave - Jose Mourinho

Media playback is not supported on this device Jose Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic exit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, says manager Jose Mourinho.

The 36-year-old striker, who re-signed with United on a one-year deal in August, returned to action in November after a serious knee injury.

The former Sweden international has only made seven appearances since and has not played since the Premier League draw against Burnley on 26 December.

"We all think it is his last season at Manchester United," said Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic, who joined United from French champions Paris St-Germain in July 2016, scored 28 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season before his campaign was cut short by a cruciate ligament injury suffered in the Europa League win against Anderlecht in April.

"I think he won the right to choose his life, his future, such an amazing player and an amazing career," said Mourinho.

"Only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons he could and should have with us."

Mourinho says Ibrahimovic is "not injured" but has not featured recently because the forward, who has also played for Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan, believes he is not fit enough to play.

Ibrahimovic hopes to return in time for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla at Old Trafford on 13 March.

"Does he feel totally happy, ready and convinced that he's in the condition to help the team in this moment? No," added Mourinho.

"But he's such an honest guy and such a champion he only wants to be back with that feeling of 'I'm totally ready for it'."

Sweden return on the cards?

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic says the "door isn't closed" on a return to the Swedish national team at this year's World Cup in Russia if he can recover his fitness in time.

He is Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 116 games, but quit international football after the Euro 2016 finals.

"We'll see, it's a tough question. I want to feel that I can perform and give back. I don't want to come just because I'm somebody," he said.

"I miss the national team. When you've played in the national team for 20 years and then you're not in it anymore, and you see the others playing in the national team, it's tough."

Sweden, who beat Italy in a play-off to reach Russia, have been drawn alongside Germany, Mexico and South Korea in Group F.