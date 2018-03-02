Irish Cup quarter-final ties await Saturday morning go-ahead

Jay Donnelly and Niall Quinn in action during Linfield's win over Cliftonville at Solitude last month

The Irish FA have said that decisions will be made on Saturday morning as to whether each of the day's four Irish Cup quarter-final ties can go ahead.

Holders Linfield are scheduled to host Cliftonville, with Coleraine at home to Glentoran, Glenavon hosting Loughgall and Ballymena United playing Larne.

The IFA say they have been in regular contact with clubs with regard to the condition of playing surfaces.

"Every effort is being made to allow the games to go ahead," they said.

A statement from the governing body indicated however that they will ensure "the safety and wellbeing of players and fans".

"With varying weather forecasts for Northern Ireland overnight, decisions on the games will be made first thing tomorrow (Saturday) morning.," the statement read.

Huge game for Blues and Reds

Linfield and Cliftonville go into their last-eight encounter at Windsor Park with the Irish Cup offering their only remaining hope of silverware this season.

The Reds went down 1-0 to Glentoran in their last league game on Saturday, while the Blues lost 2-0 at home to Glenavon in the Premiership on Tuesday night.

"This game is massive to us - it's our only chance of silverware and possibly European football this season but the chances of us doing anything on the form we showed at Glentoran are slim enough," said Cliftonville manager Barry Gray.

"It's a huge game for both clubs and we certainly need to be better than we were on Tuesday night," was the similar lament of Gray's Linfield counterpart David Healy.

Bannsiders aim to go 'one better'

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney hopes his side can go one better than 12 months ago when they lost to Linfield in the final.

"We had the joy of getting to a cup final last year and while the result didn't go our way I think it was a valuable experience for everyone associated with the club.

"We would like to get back to the final and put things right this year but it will be a tough game as Ronnie has come in and given them a new lease of life. We are under no illusions as to how tough it will be," said Kearney.

New Glentoran boss Ronnie McFall has begun his tenure as interim manager with successive wins over Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town but admits his club "could not have got a tougher draw".

"Coleraine are a top side - second in the league and chasing Crusaders all the way but we will prepare as best we can and give it our best shot," commented the Glens boss.

The day's other two ties see Championship clubs Larne and Loughgall travel to take on top-flight opposition in Ballymena United and Glenavon respectively.

Loughgall lie sixth in the second tier but saw off Ards in the previous round, while Larne are seventh in the Championship but have players with premiership experience and pedigree like Chris Ramsey, Ciaran Caldwell, Conor Devlin, David McDaid, David Scullion, Martin Donnelly and Thomas Stewart in their ranks.