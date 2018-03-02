Belgian Paul Put appointed as new Guinea coach

Belgian Paul Put has coached extensively across Africa and took Burkina Faso to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The former Burkina Faso, Gambia and Kenya national coach, Paul Put, has been named as the new coach of Guinea.

The Guinea Football Association made the announcement in a news conference in Conakry on Friday.

The 61-year-old Belgian replaces Kanfory Sylla who was sacked following the failure of Guinea's home based team at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco in January.

Put was among more than 80 coaches who applied for the Guinea position.

The Guinea FA confirmed that he is currently in Kenya and will sign a contract following his arrival in Conakry on Saturday.

His main task is to qualify the Syli National for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and his first game in charge will be against Mauritania in a friendly international in Nouakchott on 24 March.

Guinea are currently top of Group H in qualifying for the 2019 Nations Cup, ahead of Ivory Coast, Rwanda and Central African Republic.

Put, who only resigned as coach of Kenya's Harambee Stars less than two weeks ago, led Burkina Faso to the runner-up position at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, losing to Nigeria in the final.