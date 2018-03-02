BBC Sport - Alan Pardew: 'What happens in the dressing room should stay there'
'What happens in the dressing room should stay there'
- From the section Football
Manager Alan Pardew says it was "disappointing" that details of arguments in the West Bromwich Albion dressing room were reported after last Saturday's home defeat by Huddersfield Town.
Pardew also says he will not walk away from his job at the Premier League's bottom club.
READ MORE: Who's going down from the Premier League?
WATCH MORE: Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic exit
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired