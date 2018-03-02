Alan Pardew: West Brom boss 'not embarrassed' by Chris Brunt's dressing room rant

Media playback is not supported on this device What happens in the dressing room should stay there - Pardew

Reports of a dressing room bust-up at West Bromwich Albion should be "music to fans' ears", says boss Alan Pardew.

Baggies midfielder Chris Brunt reportedly rowed with Pardew and his team-mates after Saturday's defeat by Huddersfield Town.

West Brom have lost their past four league matches and sit seven points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League.

"I'm not embarrassed by it," said Pardew.

"It wasn't just Chris Brunt, everybody had a little bit to say. It's important for me to know what the players are sensing on the pitch."

Former Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham boss Pardew has won just one of his 14 league matches in charge since replacing Tony Pulis at The Hawthorns in November.

West Brom officials agreed they would continue to support Pardew before Saturday's trip to Watford but his position remains in jeopardy.

Pardew said he "doesn't know" if he will remain as manager should his team lose at Vicarage Road.

"It's not a decision for me to make," he said.

"As a professional manager, it's a tough ask. There's no lack of fight from my front."