Kilmarnock due a win over Aberdeen, says Greg Taylor before cup clash

A shot by Greg Taylor was deflected into the net by team-mate Kris Boyd but Killie lost 3-1 against Aberdeen earlier this year

Scottish Cup quarter-final: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Venue: Pittodrie Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Follow on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website; highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:30

Greg Taylor is confident Kilmarnock can maintain their unbeaten run and get the better of Aberdeen in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final.

The Dons were the last team to beat Killie, in late January, and the Ayrshire side have not beaten Aberdeen since 2012.

"We are due a win against them," left-back Taylor, 20, told BBC Scotland.

"Hopefully tomorrow is a good time to start, and then we can go on and kick on for the final."

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past six games and manager Steve Clarke has guided them to sixth in the Premiership.

Taylor, a regular in the Kilmarnock team since mid-2016, has not previously played at the last-eight stage and the club's last semi-final appearance came in 1997 when they won the tournament.

"I've not played there yet, so it's good for myself and as a team it's a great achievement for our club," Taylor said.

"We are due a cup run and the gaffer said that when he came in he wanted to kick on, so if we get the chance it'll be a good day for everyone.

"I'm sure it would mean a lot [to Steve Clarke]. He definitely wants the win. He said at the start that was an aim, so I think it means a lot to him, as much as the players. We are all wanting to push for the cup final and the win."

As things stand all four of the weekend's Scottish Cup ties are going ahead but Friday and Saturday's Scottish league football has been hit hard, with only one game going ahead.

"I think 14:00 GMT is when the bus sets off [on Friday], so hopefully up there for about 17:00 or 18:00," said Taylor when asked about the wintry weather.

"We'll get in, get a bite to eat, get some rest and be ready for tomorrow.

"The fans, since the gaffer has come in, have been brilliant home and away, so I think they'll be there in their numbers. They are looking forward to their day out and I don't think the Beast from the East is going to stop them."