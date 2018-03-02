BBC Sport - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic exit

Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic exit

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The Swedish striker, who suffered a knee ligament injury last season and last played for United against Burnley on 26 December, has "earned the right to choose his future" according to Mourinho.

