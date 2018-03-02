BBC Sport - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic exit
Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic exit
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.
The Swedish striker, who suffered a knee ligament injury last season and last played for United against Burnley on 26 December, has "earned the right to choose his future" according to Mourinho.
