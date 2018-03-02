BBC Sport - Leroy Sane: Reports of fallout with Guardiola at Wigan are 'not true'
Guardiola fallout rumours are not true - Sane
- From the section Man City
Manchester City's Leroy Sane addresses rumours of a fallout with manager Pep Guardiola during an FA Cup game against Wigan, saying the claims are "not true" and he was removed from the game for "tactical reasons".
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12.00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
