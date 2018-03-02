BBC Sport - Leroy Sane: Reports of fallout with Guardiola at Wigan are 'not true'

Guardiola fallout rumours are not true - Sane

Manchester City's Leroy Sane addresses rumours of a fallout with manager Pep Guardiola during an FA Cup game against Wigan, saying the claims are "not true" and he was removed from the game for "tactical reasons".

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12.00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

WATCH MORE: I need to step up my game - Van Dijk

Top videos

Video

Guardiola fallout rumours are not true - Sane

Video

IOC have made a really bad decision readmitting Russia - Yarnold

Video

Highlights: Johnson-Thompson second after three events

Video

Man dives on snow covered trampoline - with 5 live commentary

  • From the section Sport
Video

Highlights: England 4-1 France

Video

Everyone disqualified from 'heat you didn't want to be in'

Video

'Wow!' LeBron nutmegs own team-mate to score

Video

Are you ready? Wilder's warning to heavyweights

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Learmonth finishes second in World Triathlon opener

Video

Muir wins 3,000m World Indoor bronze

Video

Arsenal players low in confidence - Wenger

Video

England players showed bravery & courage - Neville

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired