Cameroon's Mbia leaves China's Hebei China by mutual consent

Stephane Mbia had been at Hebei China Fortune since January 2016.

Cameroon international midfielder Stephane Mbia has left Chinese club Hebei China Fortune by "mutual consent".

Mbia, 31, joined the Langfang outfit on a three-year deal from Turkish club Trabzonspor in January 2016.

"After two seasons, Hebei China Fortune and I have decided to end our collaboration by mutual consent. I would like to thank the club for this fantastic experience," Mbia explained on social media.

"I wish the club and fans all the best for the 2018 season," he added.

He made 41 appearances for Hebei China Fortune scoring ten goals.

Mbia, who can play in defence or midfield, represented his country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

He started his career at French club Rennes in 2004 before joining Marseille in July 2009.

He spent three seasons on France's south coast winning a league and three cup titles before switching to English side Queens Park Rangers in August 2012.

The former Cameroon captain went on to make 32 appearances for the London club, 24 of those coming as the club were relegated from the Premier League in the 2012/13 season.

A loan spell at Spanish club Sevilla resulted in successive Uefa Europe League titles before the move to Turkey in the summer of 2015.

Mbia played for Cameroon at youth level before making his full debut for the Indomitable Lions in 2005.

Capped 67 times, scoring five goals, he represented Cameroon at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.