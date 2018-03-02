Five more matches postponed in Scottish Professional Football League

Queen of the South's midweek visit to Tannadice was also postponed

Five more SPFL matches have been postponed on Friday, leaving just one match going ahead on Saturday.

Nine matches were called off on Thursday and now only Alloa v East Fife in League One goes ahead, although that is subject to another inspection.

The four Scottish Cup quarter-finals could still go ahead.

On Friday, Ross County v Partick Thistle, Inverness CT V Brechin, Arbroath v Ayr, Forfar v Raith Rovers and Montrose v Annan were called off.

Friday's Championship match between Dundee United and leaders St Mirren was the first to fall due to heavy snowfall in Scotland.

Saturday's Premiership meeting of St Johnstone and Hamilton Academical was called off on Thursday.

Dunfermline Athletic v Livingston in the second tier was also postponed, along with matches in League One and League Two.

The Scottish FA are expected to make decisions on Friday, regarding the weekend quarter-final action in the Scottish Cup.

Clubs involved in league games need to liaise before making any announcements.

"At this moment in time all efforts are being made to ensure the Scottish Cup sixth-round fixtures go ahead as planned," said a Scottish FA spokesperson.

"There are no pitch inspections scheduled at this stage but we are in close contact with all clubs, police and local authorities to review all matches on a case-by-case basis.

"As always, the safety of supporters, players and staff is our top priority."

Weekend postponements/matches on

Friday

Championship

Dundee United P-P St Mirren

Saturday (15:00 unless stated)

Scottish Cup

Celtic v Greenock Morton (12:30) - Match ON

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock - Match ON

Premiership

St Johnstone P-P Hamilton Academical

Ross County P-P Partick Thistle

Championship

Dunfermline Athletic P-P Livingston

Inverness CT P-P Brechin

League 1

Airdrieonians P-P Stranraer

Albion Rovers P-P Queen's Park

Alloa Athletic v East Fife - Match ON

Arbroath P-P Ayr United

Forfar Athletic P-P Raith Rovers

League 2

Berwick Rangers P-P Stirling Albion

Clyde P-P Elgin City

Edinburgh City P-P Cowdenbeath

Peterhead P-P Stenhousemuir

Montrose P-P Annan Athletic

Sunday

Motherwell v Hearts (14:15) - Match ON

Rangers v Falkirk (16:15) - Match ON