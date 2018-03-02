Five more matches postponed in Scottish Professional Football League
Five more SPFL matches have been postponed on Friday, leaving just one match going ahead on Saturday.
Nine matches were called off on Thursday and now only Alloa v East Fife in League One goes ahead, although that is subject to another inspection.
The four Scottish Cup quarter-finals could still go ahead.
On Friday, Ross County v Partick Thistle, Inverness CT V Brechin, Arbroath v Ayr, Forfar v Raith Rovers and Montrose v Annan were called off.
Friday's Championship match between Dundee United and leaders St Mirren was the first to fall due to heavy snowfall in Scotland.
Saturday's Premiership meeting of St Johnstone and Hamilton Academical was called off on Thursday.
Dunfermline Athletic v Livingston in the second tier was also postponed, along with matches in League One and League Two.
The Scottish FA are expected to make decisions on Friday, regarding the weekend quarter-final action in the Scottish Cup.
Clubs involved in league games need to liaise before making any announcements.
"At this moment in time all efforts are being made to ensure the Scottish Cup sixth-round fixtures go ahead as planned," said a Scottish FA spokesperson.
"There are no pitch inspections scheduled at this stage but we are in close contact with all clubs, police and local authorities to review all matches on a case-by-case basis.
"As always, the safety of supporters, players and staff is our top priority."
Weekend postponements/matches on
Friday
Championship
Dundee United P-P St Mirren
Saturday (15:00 unless stated)
Scottish Cup
Celtic v Greenock Morton (12:30) - Match ON
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock - Match ON
Premiership
St Johnstone P-P Hamilton Academical
Ross County P-P Partick Thistle
Championship
Dunfermline Athletic P-P Livingston
Inverness CT P-P Brechin
League 1
Airdrieonians P-P Stranraer
Albion Rovers P-P Queen's Park
Alloa Athletic v East Fife - Match ON
Arbroath P-P Ayr United
Forfar Athletic P-P Raith Rovers
League 2
Berwick Rangers P-P Stirling Albion
Clyde P-P Elgin City
Edinburgh City P-P Cowdenbeath
Peterhead P-P Stenhousemuir
Montrose P-P Annan Athletic
Sunday
Motherwell v Hearts (14:15) - Match ON
Rangers v Falkirk (16:15) - Match ON