BBC Sport - SheBelievesCup: Phil Neville praises England women's 'bravery' after France win

England players showed bravery & courage - Neville

England women's head coach Phil Neville praises the "bravery" showed by every one of his players in their 4-1 win over France in the SheBelieves Cup.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: England 4-1 France

READ MORE: England women's manager Phil Neville praises 'foundations' left by ex-boss Mark Sampson

