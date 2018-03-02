Scottish Gossip: Rangers, St Johnstone, Celtic, Gordon Strachan, Scott Hastings

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says manager Graeme Murty should be given the job on long term contract, beyond his current deal that runs until the summer. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says he was surprised to read that Rangers were unhappy with his side's physicality - insisting it was his team who had cause for complaint after their 4-1 defeat on Tuesday night. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland international Steven Thompson has defended the country's referees and says Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon was out of line with his criticism. (Herald)

Celtic winger James Forrest is hoping to get his first goal against Rangers next week, admitting it is a sore point that his brother Alan of Ayr United has scored twice against the Ibrox outfit. (Daily Record)

And Forrest says Celtic intend to show resurgent Rangers exactly whey they are champions when the sides meet at Ibrox on 11 March. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is on Birmingham City's shortlist as they consider sacking Steve Cotterill. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock's Alan Power says he still looks up to UFC superstar Connor McGregor, a childhood friend of the midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings wants the fans who were filmed abusing England coach Eddie Jones to be convicted, labelling them a "disgrace". (Scotsman)

Nicaraguan Winston Campos is convinced he has the ability to upset the odds and inflict Scotland's Josh Taylor's first defeat when the pair meet at Glasgow's Hydro on Saturday night. (Herald)