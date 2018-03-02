Stoke City: Jack Butland backs 'zero-tolerance' Paul Lambert

Jack Butland has won six caps for England

Manager Paul Lambert's "zero tolerance, no-nonsense" approach has revitalised relegation-threatened Stoke, says goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The Potters are second from bottom of the Premier League but have lost only one of five games since Lambert replaced Mark Hughes on 16 January.

Stoke face Southampton, who are a point above them in 16th, at St Mary's on Saturday.

"He's re-energised people or given them belief back," Butland, 24, said.

"Are we more than capable of winning games? Yes we are, but we weren't achieving that so something had to change,

"Too much in the first part of the season we hadn't hit heights in terms of running stats, winning tackles and 50-50s.

"The manager has come in with a zero-tolerance, no-nonsense kind of attitude just in terms of laying down the law and we're playing with a lot more intensity and causing teams more problems."

Lambert described England goalkeeper Butland as the "best goalkeeper in Britain" despite an error that cost Stoke victory at Leicester last Saturday.

With Stoke leading 1-0, Butland conceded an own goal when he was struck by Marc Albrighton's powerful cross from the byeline.

"It was an uncharacteristic mistake in that it happens as a goalkeeper," said Butland.

"I was glad I was able to contribute in the end and make a few more saves to make sure that we came away with a point."