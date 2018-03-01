BBC Sport - Phil Neville's England beat France 4-1 in SheBelieves Cup
Highlights: England 4-1 France
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights as England women dismantle France 4-1 in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States to hand Phil Neville the perfect start to his reign as head coach.
MATCH REPORT:England 4-1 France
Available to UK users only.
